OnePlus Nord CE 5G Launch Date in India Revealed: Check Details

Popular smartphone brand OnePlus on Thursday, 27 May, confirmed the arrival of its new smartphone OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India. The launch of the device was teased in the official announcement of OnePlus' 'Summer Launch Event'.

OnePlus India on Thursday, tweeted an announcement regarding its Summer Launch Event. The link available on the tweet directs you to the Amazon page of the event. However, no detail about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G was available on Amazon. But, if you click on the 'Notify Me' tab, you get a mail that confirms the arrival of OnePlus Nord CE 5G. This information was confirmed by tipster Mukul Sharma on his Twitter handle.