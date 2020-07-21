OnePlus Nord With up to 12GB RAM Launched Starting at Rs 24,999
OnePlus Nord has been launched in three variants in India.
OnePlus on Tuesday launched an affordable premium smartphone, OnePlus Nord, at a starting price of Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB+64GB model in the India market.
The 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB models will be available for Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively. In this price range, it competes with the Redmi K20 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy A51.
The smartphone will go on sale via Amazon India and OnePlus.in starting August 4. However, the base 6GB + 64GB model won't be available until September.
The device will be open for pre-booking starting July 22 at OnePlus Experience Stores and on Amazon.in starting July 28.
The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord runs Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5.
The smartphone features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.
The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and supports features including Night Mode, Reading Mode, and Video Enhancer.
The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 12GB RAM and comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage that doesn't support expansion via a microSD card.
The smartphone packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter and a 5MP depth shooter.
The device houses a dual selfie camera setup at the front, a 32MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor.
OnePlus has brought the OnePlus Buds as its first truly wireless (TWS) earbuds for Rs 4,990.
