OnePlus Nord With up to 12GB RAM Launched Starting at Rs 24,999

OnePlus on Tuesday launched an affordable premium smartphone, OnePlus Nord, at a starting price of Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB+64GB model in the India market.



The 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB models will be available for Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively. In this price range, it competes with the Redmi K20 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy A51.



The smartphone will go on sale via Amazon India and OnePlus.in starting August 4. However, the base 6GB + 64GB model won't be available until September.

The device will be open for pre-booking starting July 22 at OnePlus Experience Stores and on Amazon.in starting July 28.