Samsung Galaxy A23 May Launch With 50MP Camera, 4G & 5G Variants: Report

Price

Samsung Galaxy A22 was also launched in 4G and 5G variants. The starting price of the 4G variant was Rs 18,499, while the 5G one was launched at Rs 19,999.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G was launched with 6.4-inch HD+ AMOLED display, while 5G one sports a 6.6-inch full HD display, both with 90Hz refresh rate.

Both the variants are powered by 5,000mAh battery which are supported by 15W fast charge.

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G is available in 6GB + 128GB storage variant, while 5G variant comes with 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options.

For more specific details, you can visit the official website of Samsung or a visit a retail store near you.