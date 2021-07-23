Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Launched: Check Price in India & Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999 for 6GB and 8GB variant, respectively.
South Korean tech giant Samsung launched its new 5G smartphone, Galaxy A22 5G in India on Friday, 23 July. The company had already launch the 4G variant of the same in India.
Galaxy A22 device is an addition to Samsung's already popular 'A' smartphone lineup.
"Galaxy A22 5G is the first 5G ready Galaxy A Series smartphone and is now the most affordable smartphone in our vast portfolio of 5G devices."Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: Price in India
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 21,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant. It will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G uses an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor
It sports a 6.6-inch full HD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz
The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery which is supported by 15W fast charging
Galaxy A22 5G supports Android 11 and One UI Core 3.1
Samsung Galaxy A22 comes with a internal storage of 128GB. However, the same can be expanded using microSD
The device sports a triple-rear camera setup, which includes a 48MP primary lens, 5MP ultra-wide, and 2MP depth lens. At the front, the smartphone houses am 8MP selfie camera
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is available in three colour variants: Grey, Mint and Violet
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.