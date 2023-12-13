Join Us On:
Poco C65 to Launch in India on 15 December: Expected Specs, Latest Details Here

Poco C65 India Launch: Take a look at the expected specifications of the handset here.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Gadgets
2 min read
Poco C65 to Launch in India on 15 December: Expected Specs, Latest Details Here
The popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer Poco is gearing up to officially launch its latest smartphone, the Poco C65, in India soon. It is important to note that the announcement is shared through the company's official X handle. The launch of the Poco C65 in the country has created a buzz amongst tech enthusiasts and Poco fans. One should take note of the latest details about the upcoming smartphone. We have all the updates for interested buyers in India.

According to the latest official details, the Poco C65 is scheduled to make its debut in India on Friday, 15 December. One should note that the new handset will launch in India with the same design as its global variant. The specifications and design of the Poco C65 are expected to be similar. Interested buyers must know the important updates.

Here are the launch details, specifications, design, and expected price range of the Poco C65 in India you must note. Read till the end to know the latest updates about the brand-new handset.

Poco C65 Launch in India: Launch Time and Availability

As per the official details available online, the Poco C65 is set to make its debut in India on 15 December 2023, at noon. Certain pictures of the device have been shared online while announcing the launch date.

One can go through the latest announcements online to stay updated. As of now, it is confirmed that the handset will be launched in the country on Friday. The Poco C65 is expected to be available in Pastel Blue and Matte Black colours.

The Poco C65 will be available on Flipkart and it will have similar features to the global variant.

Poco C65 in India: Specifications

The global variant of the Poco C65 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and is backed by a robust 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging. The device flaunts a spacious 6.74-inch ultra-large HD+ display, providing users with a visually immersive experience.

The C65 provides a seamless and responsive user experience with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone sports a 50-megapixel AI triple camera setup, allowing high-quality and detailed photography. It combines performance and functionality.

The Poco C65 is likely to be launched in India in two storage variants, which include 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. These are the details we know for now.

