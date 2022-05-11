OnePlus Nord 2T Launch: Key Specifications Revealed, Price and Design
OnePlus Nord 2T: Here's everything you need to know about the price and the storage of the smartphone.
OnePlus has been quite busy lately as they have been launching multiple new products. The company launched its first flagship smartphone of 2022 earlier, the OnePlus 10 Pro and later it launched another premium device that is the OnePlus 10R.
OnePlus also introduced two affordable products which are the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite handset and the OnePlus Nord Buds earbuds. The company has been extremely busy launching all the new products in the country.
The Chinese smartphone maker is now ready to launch another Nord device which is the OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone. The smartphone model is eagerly awaited and a lot of speculations have already been made.
It is to be noted that the key details of the OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone have been revealed online ahead of the launch. The key features have been out online.
The buyers are eagerly waiting to know about the features and price of the OnePlus Nord 2T that is ready to make its debut soon.
OnePlus Nord 2T: Key Specifications
It is important to know about the OnePlus Nord 2T specifications before the company launches the smartphone officially.
According to the latest reports, the OnePlus Nord 2T might feature a 6.43-inch FHD+AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 2T is also expected to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset.
The smartphone by OnePlus that is scheduled to launch soon packs 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device is expected to be available in the Shadow colour variant.
The OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor.
The device houses a 32MP front shooter for selfies and video calls in the front. The handset is also likely to be packed with a 4,500 mAh battery unit that supports 80W fast charging.
All of these specifications have been revealed ahead of the OnePlus Nord 2T launch. One can be certain if the features are correct only after the debut of the smartphone takes place.
There is no information on the price of the OnePlus Nord 2T as of now so the ones who are interested in purchasing the device need to wait for the debut.
