OnePlus Nord 2T Launch: Key Specifications Revealed, Price and Design

OnePlus has been quite busy lately as they have been launching multiple new products. The company launched its first flagship smartphone of 2022 earlier, the OnePlus 10 Pro and later it launched another premium device that is the OnePlus 10R.

OnePlus also introduced two affordable products which are the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite handset and the OnePlus Nord Buds earbuds. The company has been extremely busy launching all the new products in the country.