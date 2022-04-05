OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Open Sale in India Today: Check Price, Specs and Launch Offers
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G sale in India: Check price and features.
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G open sale in India is going to formally begin from today, on Tuesday, 5 April 2022.
The latest phone of the OnePlus flagship made its debut in India on 31 March 2022. Now it is ready for sale to buyers in India.
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G made its first debut in China and then the smartphone was seen at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) in Barcelona a couple of months back.
The latest smartphone by OnePlus is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. It is the biggest battery unit on a OnePlus phone so far.
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G also has a triple camera setup and sports a completely new design.
Buyers in India should note that the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G open sale is going to start today, Tuesday, 5 April 2022 in India.
It is important to take a look at the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G specifications and price in India.
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Price and Launch Offers in India
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is available for sale in two variants - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.
Buyers in India should note that the base variant of the device is priced at Rs 66,999.
The 256 GB variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 71,999. Buyers should remember the prices.
OnePlus is offering a Rs 4,500 discount with SBI Credit Cards as a launch offer. The price of the phone for customers with SBI credit cards is going to come down to Rs 62,499.
Customers will be able to buy the handset from today, Tuesday, 5 April 2022 from 12:00 pm through Amazon and the OnePlus website.
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Specifications
The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G sports a 6.7-inch Quad HD + curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and 1300 nits peak brightness.
The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and an integrated Adreno 730 GPU.
The brand new OnePlus flagship is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor, a 50MP 150° ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor.
The front camera has a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor for selfies and video calls.
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is available in two colours - Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. It also has a Type-C charging port, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a stereo speakers setup with Dolby Atmos.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.