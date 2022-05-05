OnePlus 10 Ultra Might Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ Processor, Check Specs
OnePlus 10 Ultra is expected to launch in September 2022.
Chinese tech company OnePlus is reportedly working on OnePlus 10 Ultra smartphone. The device will be an addition to the OnePlus 10 lineup, which includes OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10R 5G smartphones in India.
Ahead of its launch, tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed that OnePlus 10 Ultra smartphone could come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor.
Launch date and price of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Ultra is yet to be revealed by the company. However, according to a report by 91mobiles, citing Brar, the smartphone may launch in India in September 2022.
OnePlus 10 Ultra: Expected Specifications
OnePlus 10 Ultra smartphone is expected to sport a Quad-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, the report added.
It could be powered by a 5,000mAh battery supported by 80W SuperVooC and 50W AirVooC charging.
According to a previous report, OnePlus 10 Ultra is expected to feature a 48MP wide-angle camera, 50MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a periscopic zoom camera with rectangular lens. OnePlus 10 Ultra can be OnePlus' first smartphone with a periscopic camera.
Meanwhile, OnePlus also launched OnePlus 10R 5G smartphone last month. Sale of the same has already commenced. It is available at a starting price of Rs 38,999 in India.
Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus 10 Ultra and other smartphones.
