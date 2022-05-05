ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus 10 Ultra Might Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ Processor, Check Specs

OnePlus 10 Ultra is expected to launch in September 2022.

The Quint
Published
Gadgets
1 min read
OnePlus 10 Ultra Might Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ Processor, Check Specs
i

Chinese tech company OnePlus is reportedly working on OnePlus 10 Ultra smartphone. The device will be an addition to the OnePlus 10 lineup, which includes OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10R 5G smartphones in India.

Ahead of its launch, tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed that OnePlus 10 Ultra smartphone could come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor.

Also Read

OnePlus Nord 3 Spotted on OnePlus India Website, Check Specs and Other Details

OnePlus Nord 3 Spotted on OnePlus India Website, Check Specs and Other Details
Launch date and price of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Ultra is yet to be revealed by the company. However, according to a report by 91mobiles, citing Brar, the smartphone may launch in India in September 2022.
ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus 10 Ultra: Expected Specifications

OnePlus 10 Ultra smartphone is expected to sport a Quad-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, the report added.

It could be powered by a 5,000mAh battery supported by 80W SuperVooC and 50W AirVooC charging.

According to a previous report, OnePlus 10 Ultra is expected to feature a 48MP wide-angle camera, 50MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a periscopic zoom camera with rectangular lens. OnePlus 10 Ultra can be OnePlus' first smartphone with a periscopic camera.

Also Read

Apple Begins Manufacturing iPhone 13 in India: Will it Affect the Price?

Apple Begins Manufacturing iPhone 13 in India: Will it Affect the Price?

Meanwhile, OnePlus also launched OnePlus 10R 5G smartphone last month. Sale of the same has already commenced. It is available at a starting price of Rs 38,999 in India.

Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus 10 Ultra and other smartphones.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×