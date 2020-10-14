OnePlus 8T Launch Event: Where To Watch Live & What To Expect

OnePlus 8T will be launched in India on Wednesday, 14 October, via a virtual event, which is expected to start at 7:30 pm IST. The company has revealed some of the specifications of the device already, like the fact that it will come with a 65W fast charger and a 120Hz refresh rate display.

The 8T is the successor to the OnePlus 8 which was launched back in April. It is expected that the 8T will come with 5G capabilities.

Pricing for the device is expected to be revealed at the event itself. You can catch the OnePlus 8T launch live on the company’s official YouTube channel.