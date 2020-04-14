New OnePlus 8 Series is at Par With Flagships Like Samsung S20

The device comes equipped with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

It features the company's first quad-camera system, with a 48MP main camera featuring a custom-made Sony sensor, another 48MP ultra-wide lens with a full 120-degree field of view, along with an 8MP telephoto lens and a 5MP distinctive colour filter camera.

The camera setup is equipped with hybrid image stabilization, combining optical (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS) for much more stable videos.

The device also includes a 16MP front camera.

The smartphone houses a 4,510mAh battery and will come with Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging solution, which can give the 50 percent power in just 30 minutes.

The phone will be available in three colour options: black, blue and green.