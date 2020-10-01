OnePlus 8T to Launch on 14 October: Here’s What We Know So Far

The phone is also rumoured to be clad with a quad camera setup: a 48MP primary lens joined by a 16MP wide-angle module, 5MP macro, and a 2MP portrait lens. The phone is also rumoured to launch with a 6.55 inc AMOLED display with Gorilla glass 5 and an under-display optical fingerprint scanner.

Lau confirmed in an interview with The Verge that the OnePlus 8T will not support wireless charging. He also confirmed that the phone will have 12 temperature sensors to check the device’s heat dissipation while on charge.