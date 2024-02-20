Huawei Pocket 2 Launch Date Confirmed on 22 February: Expected Specs and Design

Huawei Pocket 2 is ready to make its debut in the Chinese market soon. The company officially announced the launch date of the foldable smartphone but did not reveal too much information about it. The brand new handset is likely to succeed the Huawei Pocket S, which was launched in China in November 2022. The upcoming flip foldable handset, the Huawei Pocket 2 will launch with upgrades over the preceding model. Various design leaks have suggested the colours of the model.

According to the latest official details revealed recently, the Huawei Pocket 2 device will make its debut on 22 February 2024. The company announced the launch date via a teaser which does not show the design of the phone directly. Interested buyers are requested to stay alert and follow the launch event to know the exact details.