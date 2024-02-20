Huawei Pocket 2 Launch Date Confirmed on 22 February: Expected Specs and Design

Huawei Pocket 2 is ready to make its debut in the Chinese market soon. The company officially announced the launch date of the foldable smartphone but did not reveal too much information about it. The brand new handset is likely to succeed the Huawei Pocket S, which was launched in China in November 2022. The upcoming flip foldable handset, the Huawei Pocket 2 will launch with upgrades over the preceding model. Various design leaks have suggested the colours of the model.
According to the latest official details revealed recently, the Huawei Pocket 2 device will make its debut on 22 February 2024. The company announced the launch date via a teaser which does not show the design of the phone directly. Interested buyers are requested to stay alert and follow the launch event to know the exact details.
Here are the launch date, timing, and leaked specifications of the Huawei Pocket 2 that you should note before it makes its debut. Read till the end to know the latest updates about the new device.
Huawei Pocket 2 Launch: Date and Availability
As per the latest details, the Huawei Pocket 2 will be launched in China on 22 February, at 2:30 pm local time (12 pm IST). The launch date and time are announced by the company via a teaser.
The latest announcements are available on the website for interested people. You should check the launch details and stay alert on the scheduled date.
The Huawei Pocket 2 is tipped to make its debut in black, purple, and white colour options. The purple variant is expected to flaunt a faux leather finish while the white variant might have a marble-like pattern.
Huawei Pocket 2: Expected Specifications
The Huawei Pocket 2 is expected to sport triple rear camera units, a Kirin 9000s SoC, and a larger battery than the previous model. We do not know much about the specifications of the device yet.
The previous model, the Huawei Pocket S flaunts a 6.9-inch 120Hz OLED primary screen and an outer 1.04-inch circular OLED display. It is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 4,000mAh battery that supports 40W wired charging, and ships with HarmonyOS 3.
The handset is equipped with dual rear cameras, which include a 40-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide angle lens. The front camera features a 10.7-megapixel sensor.
The brand-new Huawei Pocket 2 might have similar features with better upgrades. To know the exact specifications and price range, you must wait for the launch to take place on the scheduled date.
