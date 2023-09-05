TVS Motor Company officially confirmed the launch of the TVS Apache RTR 310 in India recently. It also released an extended teaser for the most-anticipated Apache RTR 310 that revealed a lot of details about the model. It is important to note that the TVS Apache RTR 310 is set to be launched in India on Wednesday, 6 September. Interested buyers in the country must stay alert and take note of the design. One should know the details about the motorcycle.

The pre-bookings of the TVS Apache RTR 310 have already started in India at a price of Rs 3,100. The teaser released recently by the company reveals a lot of details such as the specifications and design of the motorcycle. People in India should take note of the announcements if they want to pre-book the upcoming motorcycle.