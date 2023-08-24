TVS X Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 2.50 Lakh; Specifications & Features Here

TVS had launched multiple teasers before the launch of the TVS X electric scooter and now the company has launched the e-scooter at a price of Rs 2.50 lakh. This price makes the TVS X one of the most expensive electric scooters on sale in India currently. The bookings for TVS X have already begun and the deliveries will begin in November 2023,
Have a look at the design, features, specifications, and other details of TVS X.
TVS X Electric Scooter: Specifications, Features & Design
TVS X has a 4.4kWh battery that has an IDC range of 140km, nestled with a twin-spar frame suspended by a telescopic fork and a mono-shock.
The battery pack can be charged with the Smart X Home rapid charger up to 50 percent in 50 minutes and using the 950W portable charger.
The braking system is handled by a 220mm disc up front and a 195mm disc at the rear.
The TVS X has an ABS (albeit a single-channel system) and it is the first e-scooter to have so.
The X will run on 12-inch wheels with a chunky 100-section tire up front and a 110-section hoop at the rear.
The TVS X is built on TVS’ XLETON platform with a maxi-style format
The TVS X also has the unique feature of a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) which is ram-air cooled and TVS claims the vehicle can go from a standing start to 40kph in just 2.6s
The e-scooter has three riding modes – Xtealth, Xtride, and Xonic.
The TVS X has a 10.25-inch TFT dash that can be adjusted at any angle as per the rider's preference and comfort.
The e-scooter has various features like Bluetooth connectivity enabling music playback and navigation alerts. You can watch videos or play games on the dash using the Playtech entertainment system on the dash.
The X also has a reverse assist, cruise control as well as a hill-hold function.
The style of the TVS X is similar to that of the Creon concept from Auto Expo 2018.
The X doesn't get a floorboard and instead, the spine of the frame takes up that space.
The X sports a split-seat setup, rare for an e-scooter. the under seat area measures 19 litres in capacity for storage.
