Hyundai Exter SUV Launched in India Today: Price, Specifications, & Design Here

The most-awaited Hyundai Exter has been launched in India today, Monday, 10 July. People across the country are excited to know about the specifications, design, and price range of the brand-new model. We have all the latest details for you so you can stay informed. The car model was launched during an event on Monday. Hyundai is dependent on Exter as it can take the company to the top of SUV rankings. Read till the end to know the details.

The SUV market is currently being ruled by Tata Motors, Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki. The launch of the Hyundai Exter in India today, Monday, 10 July, will open the scope for Hyundai to reach the top in this industry. Interested buyers in the country are waiting to know the price of the model and it is officially announced now.