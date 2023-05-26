Hyundai Exter Launch Date 10 July: Features, Specs, Price, and Other Details

The automobile manufacturer Hyundai India is all set to launch the SUV Exter in the country on 10 July 2023. According to the company, "Hyundai EXTER symbolizes outdoor, travel and leisure. This all-new SUV draws inspiration from the natural world around it and reflects an identity that is external and focused on the outside. Drawing its inspiration from active and trendy lifestyle, Hyundai EXTER has been designed to present a modern take on the Hyundai SUV life."

The upcoming all new Hyndai Exter is expected to be one of the most budget friendly SUVs of the company so far. The online bookings of the SUV can be done on the official website, hyundai.com/in or from any nearby dealership.

Let us check out the launch date, features, specs, price, and other important details about the Hyundai Exter SUV 2023.