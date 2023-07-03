Harley-Davidson X440 India Launch: Price, Specs, Design, Speed & More

ADVERTISEMENT
Check the price, launch date, design, specs, and more details about the new Harley-Davidson X440

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech News
2 min read
The Harley-Davidson X440 will soon be seen on the roads of India and we will be able to hear what it sounds like and how it appears to be in real life. The Harley-Davidson X440, co-developed with Hero MotoCorp was unveiled recently. The new bike is all set to be launched today, 3 July 2023.

As per reports, the upcoming Harley-Davidson X440 has similar looks to that of the now-discontinued XR1200X. The new bike will have a very neo-retro design with a circular LED headlight, a horizontal LED DRL bearing the ‘Harley-Davidson’ moniker, a muscular fuel tank, round indicators, and a monopod instrument console for visual appeal. The multifunction switchgear looks properly premium too. Let's have a look at the specs, speed, design, and features of the new Harley-Davidson X440.

Harley-Davidson X440: Price, Specs & Design

  • This will be the cheapest Harley bike in India that will be powered by an all-new 440cc air-/oil-cooled engine.

  • This engine will be nestled in a split dual cradle frame, suspended onto a USD fork and gas-charged, preload-adjustable dual shocks.

  • The HD X440 will run on 18/17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in new MRF Zapper Hyke tires.

  • The company has deployed an axially-mounted ByBre caliper up front for braking

  • The bike also has a 320mm rotor and the rear gets a disc brake with dual-channel ABS.

  • Since it has been made in India, the Harley-Davidson X440 can be priced at around Rs 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom)

  • The rivals to this roadster would be the Royal Enfield Hunter 450, and the Triumph-Bajaj 350.

  • Harley Davidson X440 is offered in only one variant - STD.

  • The company has not released the mechanical specifications for this motorcycle yet.

  • Though the teaser images reveal it might come with a single-cylinder, air-cooled layout, and a 4XX plate.

  • There's a hint that the motor could pack approximately 400-450cc of displacement and may be linked to a six-speed gearbox.

  • The hardware comprises upside-down front forks, dual rear springs, and disc brakes with ByBre-sourced calipers on both wheels.

Topics:  Harley Davidson 

