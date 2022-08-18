2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Launch in India Today: Check Expected Price & Specs

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 hatchback today, on Thursday, 18 August 2022 in India. Viewers excited to watch the launch event should take note of the time and live streaming details. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will launch on Thursday at 11:30 am in the country. Interested buyers can view the live streaming of the launch event at the scheduled time. Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the grand launch event.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launch event will be live streamed via the official channel on YouTube for viewers across the country. The live event is going to begin at 11:30 am sharp for the viewers. It is important to note that the Maruti Suzuki Alto is one of the highest-selling cars in India.