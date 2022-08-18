2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Launch in India Today: Check Expected Price & Specs
2022 New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: The launched event will start at 11:30 am on the official YouTube channel in India.
Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 hatchback today, on Thursday, 18 August 2022 in India. Viewers excited to watch the launch event should take note of the time and live streaming details. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will launch on Thursday at 11:30 am in the country. Interested buyers can view the live streaming of the launch event at the scheduled time. Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the grand launch event.
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launch event will be live streamed via the official channel on YouTube for viewers across the country. The live event is going to begin at 11:30 am sharp for the viewers. It is important to note that the Maruti Suzuki Alto is one of the highest-selling cars in India.
The company has officially started accepting the bookings of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. The booking price starts at Rs 11,000 for the interested buyers in India.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Expected Price in India
The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is liked to be priced around Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom). The outgoing Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 price range starts at Rs 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom).
However, Maruti Suzuki has not revealed any information regarding the price range of the brand new car. One should wait for the launch event to take place so that they can know the exact price of the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022: Expected Specifications
According to the latest reports available, the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is likely to feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The brand new car is also expected to be equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster and power windows. It will have electrically adjustable ORVMs and steering-mounted controls.
The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is likely to be supported by an updated K-Series 1.0-litre engine that produces 65.7 bhp and churns out 89 Nm of peak torque under the hood.
The engine of the car is said to be equipped with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS). These are all the features that are expected in the brand new car by Maruti Suzuki.
To know more about the specifications, price, and other details, one must watch the launch event that is going to take place soon.
