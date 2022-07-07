Maruti Suzuki Hyryder SUV to be Launched 20 July, Details Here

Maruti Suzuki is ready to launch its new Hyryder-based SUV on 20 July in India. The Maruti's SUV will be known as 'Vitara' and is expected to launch in August 2022.

Underpinned by the Global-C platform from the manufacturer, the Maruti Vitara will come with impressive looks, advanced technology, and new features.

Mechanically, the Maruti’s Hyryder-based SUV will come with a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid and strong hybrid engine options. Toyota is in charge of the manufacturing process of Maruti Vitara. It will be manufactured at the Bidadi factory in Karnataka alongside the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.