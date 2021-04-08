Meet the Reporters Behind The Quint’s 2021 Election Coverage
Every election is unpredictable, but this year the coronavirus pandemic made it like never before.
Producer: Debayan Dutta
‘Ki Bolche Bangla,’ the ‘Untiffining’ series, stories on bridge politics, campaign trails with netas, number crunching... This election season, we at The Quint have brought to you ground reports from Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.
The Quint’s reporters Tridip Mandal, Ishadrita Lahiri, Debayan Dutta, and Smitha TK on Wednesday, 7 April, sat down to talk about the legwork, failed calls, frustrated edit nights, and the carnival-style election campaigns that they have been through in the battleground states this year.
Every election is unpredictable, but this year the coronavirus pandemic made it a polling season like never before. We, the reporters, work solo, armed usually with only a selfie stick and a phone.
While it is a challenge convincing people to open up to a masked stranger while maintaining social distancing norms, we have constantly managed to objectively present the most real problems on the ground.
‘Ki Bolche Bangla’ is a series exploring the problems faced by people in different pockets of West Bengal that need to be addressed by the leaders of the state.
The ‘Untiffining’ series is an attempt at unboxing politicians in Tamil Nadu and Kerala with a twist.
Support us if you wish to encourage our endeavour to bring you the truth.
You can become a member of The Quint by clicking the link here. Apart from aiding us in chasing stories that are often ignored by mainstream media, by being a member, you can also get exclusive access to special stories and webinars with our reporters.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.