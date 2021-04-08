Meet the Reporters Behind The Quint’s 2021 Election Coverage

‘Ki Bolche Bangla,’ the ‘Untiffining’ series, stories on bridge politics, campaign trails with netas, number crunching... This election season, we at The Quint have brought to you ground reports from Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

The Quint’s reporters Tridip Mandal, Ishadrita Lahiri, Debayan Dutta, and Smitha TK on Wednesday, 7 April, sat down to talk about the legwork, failed calls, frustrated edit nights, and the carnival-style election campaigns that they have been through in the battleground states this year.



Every election is unpredictable, but this year the coronavirus pandemic made it a polling season like never before. We, the reporters, work solo, armed usually with only a selfie stick and a phone.