Ki Bolche Bangla: In Nandigram, Memories, Martyrs & Mir Jafars

At a meeting with party workers at the Nandigram Bus Stand, just the day before she got injured in the area during campaigning, Mamata seemed furious at the insinuation that Suvendu, and not her, was TMC's face for the movement.

"Bhule jaabo nijer naam, bhulbo na Nandigram (I'll forget my own name, but not that of Nandigram)", she roared, recalling the famous slogan from the days of the movement.

"Voting here is on 1 April. Make April Fools of the BJP", she added, to rapturous applause.

Taking her on, Suvendu mocked Mamata for allegedly saying that without the Singur movement, Nandigram would not have been possible.

"She's asking her people, tell me, tell me, if I should stand from Nandigram", he says at a bloc level meeting, mimicking Mamata.

"We are saying that she must stand. We are also saying that she must stand, lose and go back home", he adds, to chants of Jai Shri Ram from the audience.

Suvendu was the sitting MLA from Nandigram, on a TMC ticket, till he quit the party and the legislature in 2019. He's publicly vowed to beat Mamata by at least 50,000 votes this election, failing which he's said he'll quit politics. He's fronted himself as a bhumiputra or son of the soil, against an "outsider" Mamata. In this, he's taken the TMC's state-level "outsider" jab against the BJP and turned it against the the party in Nandigram.

Suvendu has also enlisted himself in the electoral rolls of Nandigram.