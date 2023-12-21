WFI Elections: Who Said What After Sanjay Singh Became New President?

On Thursday, 21 December, Sanjay Singh became the new Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president. A close aide of former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, he defeated 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran by a landslide 40-7 margin.
Sanjay's appointment ends the tenure of Brij Bhushan, against whom allegations of sexual harassment were levied during a protest led by Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat. According to Delhi Police's chargesheet, the Bhararitya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Kaiserganj faces prosecution for sexually harassing, molesting, and stalking female wrestlers.
Let's check out how everyone reacted after the results were declared:
Politicians Will Be Answered in the Field of Politics: Sanjay Singh
The newly elected WFI chairman addressed the ongoing concerns in the Indian wrestling community, particularly concerning top wrestlers and said, "It is obvious to feel good because truth has won over lie.
Those who want to be wrestlers, they can come wrestle. Those who want to be in politics are free to do so. But politicians will be answered in the field of politicsSanjay Singh
Speaking about his future plans, Singh said, "Now we will conduct the Nationals. We have Olympics coming up, so we need to ensure another year doesn’t go to waste. I will conduct camps."
Credit to Wrestlers: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
After his close aide won the election for the presidential post, former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh credited the wrestlers of the country.
"I want to give the credit of victory to the wrestlers of the country and the Secretary of WFI. I hope that after the formation of the new federation, wrestling events will resume," Brij Bhushan told the media.
I request the new federation to conduct some tournaments urgently, because if if they are not conducted by 31December, it will affect thousands of athletes.Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
I Will Quit Wrestling: Sakshi Malik
Rio Olympics bronze medalist Sakshi Malik, who had complained about Sanjay Singh's candidature, the current president of the WFI, said she would quit wrestling if the 'right-hand man' of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh holds the position.
"We fought wholeheartedly. If the President is someone like Brij Bhushan, somebody who is his business partner and his right-hand man, then I'll quit wrestling," said Sakshi in a press conference.
We slept for 40 days on the roads. I would like to thank the innumerable people of our country who came to support us during the protests earlier this year. We wanted a female president, but that did not happen.Sakshi Malik
Disappointed Because Sports Minister Didn’t Fulfil Promise: Bajrang Punia
Wrestler Bajrang Punia, too, expressed disappointment on Singh's election and said that he doesn't believe the daughter of the country will ever get justice.
Our fight was the truth, our fight was for our sisters and daughters. After what happened at the elections, I don't think our daughters will ever get justice, because the system is working to break them.Bajrang Punia
"We had met the Sports Minister earlier, who promised us that no one with close ties with Brij Bhushan will be contesting elections. It’s unfortunate that the promise was not fulfilled," he further added.
