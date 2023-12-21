WFI Elections: Who Said What After Sanjay Singh Became New President?

On Thursday, 21 December, Sanjay Singh became the new Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president. A close aide of former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, he defeated 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran by a landslide 40-7 margin.

Sanjay's appointment ends the tenure of Brij Bhushan, against whom allegations of sexual harassment were levied during a protest led by Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat. According to Delhi Police's chargesheet, the Bhararitya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Kaiserganj faces prosecution for sexually harassing, molesting, and stalking female wrestlers.