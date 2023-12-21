"Truth Has Won Over Lie," Says Newly Elected WFI President Sanjay Singh

After winning the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections by a massive margin of 40-7 for the Presidential post against 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran, Sanjay Kumar Singh said that it's a triumph of truth over lie.
"It is obvious to feel good because truth has won over lie," Singh told media.
When asked about his opinion on a press conference that will be held by India's top wrestlers today, the newly elected WFI President said, "Those who want to be wrestlers, they can come wrestle. Those who want to be in politics are free to do so. But politicians will be answered in the field of politics," he told ANI.
Speaking about his future agendas, Singh said, "Now we will conduct the Nationals. We have Olympics coming up, so we need to ensure another year doesn’t go to waste. I will conduct camps."
After his close aide won the election for the presidential post, former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who was accused of sexual harassment credited the wrestlers of the country and the officials associated to the federation for Singh's victory.
"I want to give the credit of victory to the wrestlers of the country and the Secretary of WFI. I hope that after the formation of the new federation, wrestling events will resume," Brij Bhushan told the media.
Brij Bhushan's son-in-law, Vishal Singh said that their entire panel emerged victorious.
"Our entire panel has won. Fortunately, everyone has won with a good majority. We will wait for the official tally, they are still counting the votes. Because of all this mess, our athletes have not been able to do well recently, but they shouldn’t be blamed for that. Our wrestlers have great potential and ability, but if someone is not picked on merit because of politics, we understand ultimately the wrestlers will suffer," he said, while speaking to the media.
