WFI Election: Race Between Brij Bhushan's Aide Sanjay Singh & Anita Sheoran

In a public show of strength, the evicted WFI president who had six female wrestlers file FIRs of sexual harassment against him, held a meeting with 20 of the 25 voting states, a before before the deadline to file nominations for the elections.

Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, who led the protests against him and got an assurance from the Sports Ministry that Brij Bhushan and his associates would not be allowed to participate in the election, are now back in India after a month of training overseas and are believed to be approaching all authorities involved to get Sanjay Singh removed from the electoral poll.

The wrestlers' candidate of choice for the president's post is 38-year-old former former wrestler from Bhiwani Anita Sheoran who is also a witness against Brij Bhushan in the sexual harassment case against him. Anita is a gold medallist from the 2010 Commonwealth Games and has been a support for the wrestlers during their protests against Brij Bhushan, in January and also later in the summer. Though hailing from Haryana, her is representing the Odisha association in the election and is the only female voter in the electoral roll of 50 for Saturday's election.