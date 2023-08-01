Anita Sheoran, Witness in Brij Bhushan Case, To Contest for WFI President’s Role

Anita Sheoran, a wrestler from Haryana who also is a key witness in the sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has filed her candidature for the vacant presidential position.

Anita, the 38-year-old grappler who won a Commonwealth Games gold medal back in 2010, is reportedly one of the four candidates contesting for the president’s role. She is also the only female to be running for the top position, and in case of a victory, will become the first woman to lead the federation since its inception.