Anita Sheoran, Witness in Brij Bhushan Case, To Contest for WFI President’s Role

Anita Sheoran, a wrestler from Haryana who also is a key witness in the sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has filed her candidature for the vacant presidential position.
Anita, the 38-year-old grappler who won a Commonwealth Games gold medal back in 2010, is reportedly one of the four candidates contesting for the president’s role. She is also the only female to be running for the top position, and in case of a victory, will become the first woman to lead the federation since its inception.
From the same panel, Railway Sports Promotion Board’s (RSPB) Prem Chand Lochab has filed his candidature for the secretary general’s position. Former wrestler from Jammu & Kashmir, Dushyant Sharma has filed nomination for the vice-president and treasurer’s position, while hotelier Devender Kadian is contesting for the senior vice-president role.
“Against 15 posts, 30 persons have applied. There are four candidates for president's post, three for senior vice-president, six for vice-president, three for secretary-general, two for treasurer, three for joint secretary and nine for executive member,” returning officer Justice MM Kumar stated after the nominations were filed on Monday, 31 July.
Sheoran Panel To Face Competition From Brij Bhushan-Backed Camp
The Sheoran camp will, however, face stern competition from the panel backed by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who have put forward the name of Sanjay Singh for the presidential role.
Sanjay, believed to be a close aide of Brij Bhushan, has been a part of the federation since 2011, and was working as the joint secretary in the previous executive committee.
The panel has filed 18 nominations, which includes Hamza-Bin-Omer (Telengana), Asit Kumar Saha (West Bengal) and Jai Prakash (Delhi) for the vice president role, Saha for the senior vice president position, Chandigarh’s Darshan Lal has filed for the general secretary's post, and Uttarakhand’s Satya Deshwal for the treasurer position.
Of WFI’s 25 affiliated state units, 22 units attended the meeting organised by Brij Bhushan on Sunday, 30 July, before the filing of nominations. Speaking to The Quint, Sanjay Singh, Darshan Lal and Satya Deshwal have all claimed they are fully confident of a triumph.
