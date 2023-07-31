Who Is Sanjay Singh, WFI Presidential Frontrunner Backed by Brij Bhushan’s Camp?

Following the filing of nominations for the upcoming Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, which is scheduled to be held on 12 August, Sanjay Singh has emerged as the frontrunner to become the federation’s new president, succeeding the outgoing chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Who Is Sanjay Singh ‘Bablu’?

Hailing from the Jhhansi village in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli, Sanjay Singh, also known as ‘Bablu’ in the wrestling circuit, was a part of WFI’s last executive committee as well, serving as the joint secretary since 2019.