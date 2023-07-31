Who Is Sanjay Singh, WFI Presidential Frontrunner Backed by Brij Bhushan’s Camp?

Following the filing of nominations for the upcoming Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, which is scheduled to be held on 12 August, Sanjay Singh has emerged as the frontrunner to become the federation’s new president, succeeding the outgoing chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Who Is Sanjay Singh ‘Bablu’?
Hailing from the Jhhansi village in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli, Sanjay Singh, also known as ‘Bablu’ in the wrestling circuit, was a part of WFI’s last executive committee as well, serving as the joint secretary since 2019.
Speaking to The Quint after filing nominations, the presidential candidate said “I have been associated with the WFI for 12 years. I first joined the federation as an executive member, by winning elections in 2011. Eight years later, I became the joint secretary.”
Born into a business family, Sanjay further informed that his father, Nand Lal Singh organised wrestling bouts at his village. Prior to joining the national federation, he too was associated with local wrestling competitions.
What’s the Dispute With Sanjay Singh’s Nomination?
The nomination has been met with scrutiny, owing to Sanjay's association with Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The previous chief – against whom allegations of sexual harassment have been levied by female grapplers, and a chargesheet has been filed by the Delhi Police – is not contesting elections himself, having already served his maximum tenure of 12 years as the head of a national sports federation.
Whilst it was previously announced that neither Singh, nor any of his family members, will be contesting elections, the new presidential candidate is believed to be a close aide of his predecessor. On a social media account, the presidential candidate also shared posts in support of Singh during the wrestlers' protest.
Is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Still Involved in WFI?
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh called for a meeting in New Delhi on Sunday, 31 July, which was attended by 22 of WFI’s 25 affiliated state units – all of whom are likely to be in support of Sanjay Singh’s presidential candidature. Meanwhile, Sanjay himself told The Quint ‘I am one hundred per cent confident that I will win the elections without any trouble whatsoever.’
The 25 affiliated state units comprise WFI’s electoral college, with each state being allowed to nominate two members each, who can then put forward their names for elections. All 50 members of the electoral college will vote in the election, in case there is more than one candidate contesting for a position.
What Happens Next?
Now that the nominations have been filed, the returning officer, Justice MM Kumar will be displaying the full list of candidates on Tuesday, 1 August, while on 2 August, the list of ‘validly nominated candidates after scrutiny and nominations’ will be released.
Should polling be necessary, it will take place on 12 August, with the counting of votes and result declaration scheduled for the same day.
How Many Positions Will Be Contested in the Elections?
Including the president, there are seven positions in WFI’s executive committee, with a total of 15 members.
President – 1
Senior Vice President – 1
Vice Presidents – 4
Secretary General – 1
Treasurer – 1
Joint Secretaries – 2
Executive Members – 5
Who Else Is on the Brij Bhushan-Backed Panel?
Speaking to the media on Monday, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s son-in-law, Vishal Singh stated that 18 nominations have been filed from their panel, with some having filed nominations of multiple positions, which will be withdrawn later.
Barring Sanjay Singh’s candidate as the president, the Singh-backed panel has put forward the names of Hamza-Bin-Omer (Telengana), Asit Kumar Saha (West Bengal), Jai Prakash (Delhi) for the vice president role, while Asit Kumar Saha has also been nominated for the senior vice president position.
Barring them, Chandigarh’s Darshan Lal has filed for the general secretary's post, and Uttarakhand’s Satya Deshwal is contesting for treasurer. Both Lal and Deshwal informed The Quint that they are 'fully confident' about winning the elections.
