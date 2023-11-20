ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

"Took a Second to Acknowledge the Silence After Kohli's Wicket," Says Cummins

#CWC23Final | Australian skipper #PatCummins revealed how the side celebrated #ViratKohli's wicket.

The Quint
Published
World Cup
1 min read
After his side lifted the ODI World Cup Trophy for 6th time as they registered a resounding 6-wicket victory over hosts India, Australian skipper Pat Cummins revealed how the men in yellow reacted after they sent Virat Kohli back in the hut.

“We took a second in the huddle just to acknowledge the silence that was going around the crowd (after Virat Kohli’s wicket). It just felt like it was one of those days where it was all made for him to score another hundred like he normally does,” Cummins revealed at the post-match conference.

Topics:  ICC World Cup 2023 

