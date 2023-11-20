"Took a Second to Acknowledge the Silence After Kohli's Wicket," Says Cummins

After his side lifted the ODI World Cup Trophy for 6th time as they registered a resounding 6-wicket victory over hosts India, Australian skipper Pat Cummins revealed how the men in yellow reacted after they sent Virat Kohli back in the hut.

“We took a second in the huddle just to acknowledge the silence that was going around the crowd (after Virat Kohli’s wicket). It just felt like it was one of those days where it was all made for him to score another hundred like he normally does,” Cummins revealed at the post-match conference.