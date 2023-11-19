India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023 Final: Toss at 1:30pm IST

India vs Australia World Cup Final Live Updates: BCCI's Entertainment Plan:Track Record in Ahmedabad
It's the second time in the last 6 weeks that India and Australia will be facing off. Both teams started their ICC World Cup 2023 campaigns against each other on 8 October in Chennai, a match that India won by 6 wickets, and today, they take the field in the title clash.
At this venue, India has a win percentage of 58% (won 11 out of 18 games), while for Australia, it stands at 67% (won four out of six games) in ODIs.
The last time India and Australia clashed in a Men’s ODI World Cup final, it was in the 2003 edition of the tournament at Wanderers, Johannesburg in South Africa, where the Men in Yellow won by 125 runs.
The last time India and Australia clashed in a Men’s ODI World Cup knockout game in Ahmedabad, it was in 2011, when the hosts’ won by five wickets in what was then called the Sardar Patel Stadium.
Captains have preferred to bowl first in three of the four World Cup matches at the venue and subsequently, the chasing side has won all three times, with much ease. The only time when a chasing side didn’t win at Ahmedabad was when Australia beat England by 33 runs, with leg-spinner Adam Zampa taking 3-21. In the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, the average first innings score has been 251 while the average first innings winning score has been 286.
There is the big match today, but the BCCI's got a lot more in store for the fans in the stadium and for those watching from home with an interesting line-up before and after the game.
After the toss at 1:30pm, there will be an airshow by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force for 15 minutes, under the guidance of Flight Commander and Deputy Team Leader Wing Commander Sidhesh Kartik.
During the innings break, singer Pritam and his team will put together a musical show where he's joined by Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, and Tushar Joshi.
The most interesting of the line-up though is expected to be the felicitation of ODI World Cup winning captains at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Two hours to go for the toss, two and a half hours before the first ball but this is the World Cup final and excitement levels are sky high. Fans have started filling the stands already at the Narendra Modi Stadium and needless to say, it's a sea of blue.
The match starts with the toss at 1:30pm IST