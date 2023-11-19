India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023 Final: Toss at 1:30pm IST

It's the second time in the last 6 weeks that India and Australia will be facing off. Both teams started their ICC World Cup 2023 campaigns against each other on 8 October in Chennai, a match that India won by 6 wickets, and today, they take the field in the title clash.

At this venue, India has a win percentage of 58% (won 11 out of 18 games), while for Australia, it stands at 67% (won four out of six games) in ODIs.

The last time India and Australia clashed in a Men’s ODI World Cup final, it was in the 2003 edition of the tournament at Wanderers, Johannesburg in South Africa, where the Men in Yellow won by 125 runs.

The last time India and Australia clashed in a Men’s ODI World Cup knockout game in Ahmedabad, it was in 2011, when the hosts’ won by five wickets in what was then called the Sardar Patel Stadium.

Captains have preferred to bowl first in three of the four World Cup matches at the venue and subsequently, the chasing side has won all three times, with much ease. The only time when a chasing side didn’t win at Ahmedabad was when Australia beat England by 33 runs, with leg-spinner Adam Zampa taking 3-21. In the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, the average first innings score has been 251 while the average first innings winning score has been 286.