ICC World Cup: Sehwag Wants Kohli to End up as Tournament’s Leading Run-Getter

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is hoping that talismanic batter Virat Kohli ends up scoring a lot of centuries in the upcoming 2023 ICC ODI World Cup and ends up becoming the leading run-scorer of the tournament.

Kohli is all set to play in his fourth Men’s ODI World Cup after participating in the last three editions - in 2011, 2015, and 2019, the first of which gave him a winner’s medal. In the 2019 World Cup, Kohli made 443 runs in nine innings, averaging 55.37, including five half-centuries.

“Cheeku (Virat Kohli) didn’t score a single century in the 2019 World Cup (in England). This year I hope he scores many hundreds and ends up as the leading run-scorer in the tournament. Then, I want him to be carried on the shoulders and get a round of the ground," said Sehwag to Cricbuzz.