Inside Pics From Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

Bollywood couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with daughter Vamika at their Mumbai home on 19 September. The couple welcomed an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha and shared a bunch of pictures from the festivities on social media.
Anushka simply captioned her post, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos
ADVERTISEMENT