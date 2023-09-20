ADVERTISEMENT
Inside Pics From Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha.

Inside Pics From Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration
Bollywood couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with daughter Vamika at their Mumbai home on 19 September. The couple welcomed an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha and shared a bunch of pictures from the festivities on social media.

Anushka simply captioned her post, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi".

