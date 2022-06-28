Rohit Sharma Can be Relieved as Captain From T20s: Virender Sehwag

"Two, once someone new is appointed as captain in T20s, it would also allow Rohit to take breaks and rejuvenate himself to lead India in both Tests and ODIs," he said in an interaction arranged by Sony Sports, the official broadcaster of the India-England series.

However, Sehwag maintained that if the team management sticks with its current policy of having one captain to lead India across the three formats, then Sharma is still an ideal choice. "If the Indian think-tank still wants to pursue with the same policy, which is, to let one man leading India in all the three formats, then I still believe, Rohit Sharma is the best man for it." Sehwag has raised a pertinent point about split captaincy in an era when choc a bloc international schedule puts more focus than ever on injury management and mental fatigue.

The concept of split captaincy was tried out for the first time way back in June, 1997 when England appointed Adam Hollioake as the ODI skipper and Alec Stewart was the captain of the then Test side.

Over the years, it has been used by other teams, including Australia, West Indies and South Africa.

However, Indian cricketing eco-system is slightly different where multiple power centre across formats work more seamlessly than in sub continent.

Multiple captains have not been tried in Indian cricket for long periods. India's World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev has publicly said that split captaincy can't work in Indian cricket as it is not part of "our culture".

India could have had split captaincy for an extended period when Rohit was made the white-ball captain last year. However, Kohli resigned from Test captaincy soon after, elevating Rohit as the all format skipper.