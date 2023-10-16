Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 Live: How to Watch Live Streaming in India

Australia is gearing up to take on Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 today, Monday, 16 October. Cricket fans across the country can watch Australia vs Sri Lanka live streaming wherever they want. The Cricket World Cup 2023 match today between Australia and Sri Lanka will take place at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. You must go through all the latest details about the match on Monday and stay updated to watch it live.
Interested fans can take a look at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule to know more about the matches. Australia vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place on Monday, 16 October. The match time and live broadcasting channel are stated here for all interested fans across the country patiently waiting to watch the match.
Read till the end to know the live streaming app, channels, match venue, etc., and stay updated about the Australia vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match on Monday. We have all the latest updates for you.
When will the Australia vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 take place?
As per the dates mentioned on the official schedule, the Australia vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup will take place on Monday, 16 October. One should note that the match will begin at 2 pm IST and the toss will take place at 1:30 pm.
Where will the Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 be conducted?
According to the latest updates, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka will take place at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live in India?
For fans in India, the Australia vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 live telecast will be available on the Star Sports channels at 2 pm IST.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup?
Viewers can follow the live streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup on Monday, on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The live streaming will start at 2 pm on Monday.
