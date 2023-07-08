Cricket World Extends Birthday Wishes to Former Indian Skipper Sourav Ganguly

ADVERTISEMENT
Jay Shah, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif and others wished 'Dada' as the former captain turned 51.

Nandini Rikhee
Published
Sports Buzz
The former Indian skipper, Sourav Ganguly is celebrating his 51st birthday on Saturday, 8 July. Former cricketers, administrators and fans wished 'Dada', who is often regarded as among the major architects of the current framework of Indian cricket.

Besides being the former captain, Ganguly is also the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) – a role he had till last year. He is currently serving as the Director of Cricket for the IPL team Delhi Capitals.

Wishing the former captain on his birthday, BCCI wrote," 424 intl. matches, 18575 intl. runs, 38 intl. centuries. Here's wishing former #TeamIndia Captain and former BCCI President @SGanguly99 a very Happy Birthday."

Jay Shah, secretary of BCCI, also wished his former BCCI colleague, as he wrote, "Happy Birthday, Dada! May the almighty bless you with good health and prosperity. Have a great year ahead and I look forward to seeing you soon - @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada"

Ganguly's former teammate, Yuvraj Singh shared a picture with him and wrote, "When you’re planning the next prank with dada without him knowing that he is the one who will actually be pranked Happy birthday #dadi! Loads of love always @SGanguly99. "

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer also wished his ex-skipper. "This Jersey, this era will always be special for Indian cricket fans. Happy Birthday to the man who led India to new heights during this era Wish you a wonderful year full of happiness and good health Dada @SGanguly99," he wrote.

Here's how others wished Ganguly:

