Cricket World Extends Birthday Wishes to Former Indian Skipper Sourav Ganguly

The former Indian skipper, Sourav Ganguly is celebrating his 51st birthday on Saturday, 8 July. Former cricketers, administrators and fans wished 'Dada', who is often regarded as among the major architects of the current framework of Indian cricket.

Besides being the former captain, Ganguly is also the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) – a role he had till last year. He is currently serving as the Director of Cricket for the IPL team Delhi Capitals.