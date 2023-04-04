IPL 2023: Ganguly Backs DC Bowlers to Fire Against GT, as Nortje Joins Squad

Batters Have Scored Runs Against Pacers Previously: Sourav Ganguly

The Delhi Capitals' batters found it difficult to play against Mark Wood's pace in their last match, but Ganguly expressed that sometimes batters can have an off day.

"Our batters have scored against fast bowling in the past. It's just that they got out against Lucknow Super Giants and sometimes that happens in sports. You have to give credit to Mark Wood for the way he bowled in the last game," the former India captain said.

Gujarat started their campaign with a win against Chennai Super Kings at Ahmedabad on March 31. The defending champions will be hoping to ride the momentum in their second match.