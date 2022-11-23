ADVERTISEMENT

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: List of Top Teams and Other Details Here

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Here's the latest standings and list of top teams.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Sports
2 min read
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: List of Top Teams and Other Details Here
Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 Points Table: Today, on Wednesday, 23 November 2022, all the kabaddi fans will witness two amazing matches of Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. In the first game, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will play against Puneri Paltan and in the second match, Bengal Warriors will square off against Bengaluru Bulls.

Talking about the standing, rankings, and points table Puneri Paltan defeated Bengaluru Bulls to grab top position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. With 10 victories, 4 defeats, and 2 draws, they have been one of the more consistent teams in the current season, placing them atop the standings.

Let us check out the latest and updated Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 Points Table below.

Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 Points Table: Latest and Updated

Here's the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 points table and the list of top teams.

Points Table, Standings, Rankings, and Top teams of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9

(Photo: prokabaddi.com)

Latest and Updated points table of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9.

(Photo: prokabaddi.com)

TeamPlayedWonLostTiePoints
Puneri Paltan16104259
Bengaluru Bulls16105157
Jaipur Pink Panthers15105053
U.P. Yoddhas 16 86250
Tamil Thalaivas1676348
Patna Pirates1676347
Dabang Delhi K.C.1688045
U Mumba1688044
Bengal Warriors1576243
Haryana Steelers1659236
Gujarat Giants1559134
Telugu Titans17215015
