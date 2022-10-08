Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Dabang Delhi, Bengaluru Bulls, and Top Teams Here

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 officially began on Friday, 7 October. People want to know the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC commenced their new season by winning the match. They beat season two winners U Mumba to bag five points in their opening match on Friday. The league continued at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium with Bengaluru Bulls taking on the popular Telugu Titans. It is important to note that the Telugu Titans lost to the Bulls by five points. The match between the two teams was quite interesting to watch.

According to the latest details, the Bengaluru Bulls have secured the second position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. The third match of the night focused on inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and last season's semi-finalists UP Yoddhas.