ADVERTISEMENT

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Dabang Delhi, Bengaluru Bulls, and Top Teams Here

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: Here are the top teams of PKL 2022 Season 9 Day 1 that you should know.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
Sports
2 min read
Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Dabang Delhi, Bengaluru Bulls, and Top Teams Here
i

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 officially began on Friday, 7 October. People want to know the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC commenced their new season by winning the match. They beat season two winners U Mumba to bag five points in their opening match on Friday. The league continued at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium with Bengaluru Bulls taking on the popular Telugu Titans. It is important to note that the Telugu Titans lost to the Bulls by five points. The match between the two teams was quite interesting to watch.

According to the latest details, the Bengaluru Bulls have secured the second position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. The third match of the night focused on inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and last season's semi-finalists UP Yoddhas.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League Season 9, 2022: Teams, Full Schedule, Live Streaming Details

Pro Kabaddi League Season 9, 2022: Teams, Full Schedule, Live Streaming Details
ADVERTISEMENT

As per the latest details after the third match, the UP Yoddhas prevailed over the Pink Panthers by a difference of two points. The PKL fans should gear up to watch another Triple Panga at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium today evening, Saturday, 8 October.

According to the official schedule, three-time champions Patna Pirates will take on Puneri Paltan in the opening match. In the second match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022, on Saturday, Gujarat Giants will play against Pawan Sehrawat's Tamil Thalaivas.

The Bengal Warriors will take on the Haryana Steelers in the third and final match on Saturday, 8 October, as per the official schedule. PKL fans should watch the matches if they are excited to know the winning teams.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table Season 9: List of Top Teams

Dabang Delhi marked the biggest win on day one of the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Also Read

Dabang Delhi Confident About Defending Title as PKL Season 9 Starts on 7 October

Dabang Delhi Confident About Defending Title as PKL Season 9 Starts on 7 October
ADVERTISEMENT
It is important to note that Naveen Kumar registered his 43rd career Super 10 to lead the charge for the defending champion.

Let's take a look at the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table Season 9 and the position of the top teams:

  • Dabang Delhi KC : Played: 1; Won: 1; Lost: 0; Tie: 0; Points: 5

  • Bengaluru Bulls : Played: 1; Won: 1; Lost: 0; Tie: 0; Points: 5

  • UP Yoddhas : Played: 1; Won: 1; Lost: 0; Tie: 0; Points: 5

  • Bengal Warriors : Played: 0; Won: 0; Lost: 0; Tie: 0; Points: 0

  • Puneri Paltan : Played: 0; Won: 0; Lost: 0; Tie: 0; Points: 0

  • Patna Pirates : Played: 0; Won: 0; Lost: 0; Tie: 0; Points: 0

Also Read

PKL 9: Rahul Chaudhari Eager to ‘Prove Everyone Wrong’ After National Games Gold

PKL 9: Rahul Chaudhari Eager to ‘Prove Everyone Wrong’ After National Games Gold
ADVERTISEMENT

  • Gujarat Giants : Played: 0; Won: 0; Lost: 0; Tie: 0; Points: 0

  • Haryana Steelers : Played: 0; Won: 0; Lost: 0; Tie: 0; Points: 0

  • Tamil Thalaivas : Played: 0; Won: 0; Lost: 0; Tie: 0; Points: 0

  • Jaipur Pink Panthers : Played: 1; Won: 0; Lost: 1; Tie: 0; Points: 0

  • Telugu Titans : Played: 1; Won: 0; Lost: 1; Tie: 0; Points: 0

  • U Mumba : Played: 1; Won: 0; Lost: 1; Tie: 0; Points: 0

Also Read

Kabaddi Players Strike Gold At PKL Season 9 Player Auction

Kabaddi Players Strike Gold At PKL Season 9 Player Auction

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×