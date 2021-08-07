Canada's Quinn Becomes First Transgender Athlete to Win Olympic Medal
Canadian footballer Quinn became the first openly transgender athlete to win a gold medal at the ongoing Olympic Games in Tokyo on Friday, 6 August.
Twenty-five-year-old midfielder Quinn was playing a match against Sweden, which the team won after a penalty shootout.
Quinn has a long association with the Canadian team, and has appeared in 69 games for Canada, which include winning a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016. But it was just last year that they came out as a transgender.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to congratulate the athlete and wrote, "Quinn, your win today will inspire so many to keep playing and to keep pursuing their dreams".
After the semifinals against United States, Quinn told CBC, “Athletics is the most exciting part of my life and it brings me the most joy."
In a social media post earlier, they had said that they felt "optimistic for a change".
"I feel optimistic for change. Change in legislature. Changes in rules, structures, and mindsets. Mostly, I feel aware of the realities. Trans girls being banned from sports. Trans women facing discrimination and bias while trying to pursue their Olympic dreams."Quinn, Athlete
As per the rules, transgender athletes have been eligible to play at the Olympics since 2004.
