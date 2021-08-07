Day 16, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Golfer Aditi Ashok Climbs to Second With a Birdie
Live updates from the penultimate day of competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Aditi Ashok's final round of golf is underway with the 23-year-old playing in the leader group with Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko.
Bajrang Punia's bronze medal match starts at 3:55pm IST.
Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final gets underway at 4:30pm IST.
Golf: A birdie on the par four 13th and Aditi is back on -2 for the round but, more importantly, she's made some upward movement on the leaderboard. She's now tied second with Japan's Mone Inami who's had a -4 round so far today.
Golf: The fourth from last group on the course is making some big moves with both Pedersen and Inami picking up quick birdies to stay in the top three.
After the 12th, Aditi is tied for second with the two and also Lydia Ko. They're all -13 but Pedersen and Inami have completed their 13th.
Golf: The par four 11th hole's got Aditi picking up her second bogey of the round. She's dropped to -1 for the round and -13 for the event but she stays in the top three with the New Zealander Lydia Ko too using an extra shot to complete the hole. Ko in fact has picked up her second bogey in as many holes.
Leader Nelly Korda too wasn't spared but despite the bogey, she's managed to build herself a comfortable lead again, two strokes ahead of players she was tied with, an hour back.
But! We have a fifth contender for the podium now with Japan's Mone Inami birdying the 12th hole to climb to tied second.
Leaderboard after 11 holes
Nelly Korda: -16
Emily Kristin Pedersen: -14
Inami Mone: -14
Aditi Ashok: -13
Lydia Ko: -13
Golf: Exciting day this! Aditi finished the first of her back nine holes with an even par but a bogey from the on-song Lydia Ko means the Indian 23-year-old is now tied second with Ko and Pedersen.
Nelly Korda, the world number one, seems to have switched gears after the double bogey on the seventh as she's followed it up with three back-to-back birdies to increase her lead by three shots. She's now -2 for the day.
Leaderboard after 10 holes
Nelly Korda: -17
Lydia Ko: -14
Emily Kristin Pedersen: -14
Aditi Ashok: -14
