Day 16, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Golfer Aditi Ashok Climbs to Second With a Birdie

Golf: The par four 11th hole's got Aditi picking up her second bogey of the round. She's dropped to -1 for the round and -13 for the event but she stays in the top three with the New Zealander Lydia Ko too using an extra shot to complete the hole. Ko in fact has picked up her second bogey in as many holes.

Leader Nelly Korda too wasn't spared but despite the bogey, she's managed to build herself a comfortable lead again, two strokes ahead of players she was tied with, an hour back.

But! We have a fifth contender for the podium now with Japan's Mone Inami birdying the 12th hole to climb to tied second.