Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2022 Finals Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2022 Finals: Watch the event today on 8 September 2022 at 11:50 pm IST.
Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra, who is considered the golden boy of India in athletics is ready to compete in the final of the Zurich Diamond League today, on Thursday, 8 September 2022. It is important to note that he is the first Indian ever to qualify for the Diamond League 2022 Finals. Neeraj Chopra is gearing up to compete in the grand event alongside five other excellent javelin throwers. The competitors include Jakub Vadlejch, the 2016 Diamond League champion and silver medallist of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Neeraj Chopra's biggest competitor is Jakub Vadlejch in the Diamond League 2022 Finals. He is also likely to face challenges from Germany’s Julian Weber and USA's Curtis Thompson. The other competitors include Leandro Ramos and Patriks Gailums. The Diamond League 2022 Finals is scheduled to take place today, on Thursday.
Let's take a look at the live streaming details of Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final in India before the competition takes place on Thursday.
What is the date of the Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final?
Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final is scheduled to take place today, Thursday, 8 September.
What will Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final be held?
Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final is being held at Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.
What is the time of Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022?
Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final is set to begin at 11:50 pm IST.
Which TV channels in India will broadcast Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final?
Viewers in India can watch the event live on the Sports18 network at the scheduled time on Thursday.
Where to watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final?
Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League 2022 Final will be live streamed on the Voot app and website in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.