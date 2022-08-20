India Vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Live Telecast

Team India is all set to play the second ODI cricket match of the ongoing IND Vs ZIM three-match ODI series with full momentum after thrashing the host team Zimbabwe in the 1st ODI match by 10 wickets.

The first match of the series was played on Thursday, 18 August 2022 at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe. Currently, India is leading the series by 1-0. The 2nd and 3rd matches will be played on 20 and 22 August respectively at the same venue. Let us see if team India will again repeat the same historic win as the first match in the 2nd ODI and lead the series by 2-0 or the host team will fight back and make the series 1-1.

IND Vs ZIM 2nd ODI: Check all the details about the second ODI cricket match of the India Vs Zimbabwe series below.