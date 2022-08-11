CWG Medallist Murali Sreeshankar Finishes Sixth in Monaco Diamond League 2022

The Tokyo Olympian managed only a 7.83m with his third jump but his second effort was just about enough to place him within the top eight after the first three rounds and get additional jumps to improve his standing. The bottom two in the 10-man field dropped out after the third series of jumps.



After a disappointing 7.69m in his fourth jump, Sreeshankar rallied to produce his best effort of 7.94m with his fifth, and ultimately final, crack at the runway, just as he had done in Birmingham to win the silver medal. The jump bumped him up to the sixth position on the standings.