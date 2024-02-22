Pro Kabaddi League Playoffs Schedule 2024: PKL 2024 Format, Date, Time, Venue

Mashal Sports, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) organizers, have recently announced that the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 playoffs and final will be held at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium (G. M. C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium) in Hyderabad from 26 February to 1 March 2024. The top two sides in the league stage will qualify for the semifinals directly, meanwhile, the next four teams will face off in the Eliminator stage on 26 February 2024. The team that will finish in third place will take on the side that finishes in sixth place in Eliminator 1. The side that finishes in the fourth place will take on the side that finishes in the fifth place in Eliminator 2. The winner of Eliminator 1 will be playing against the table toppers in Semi-Final 1 and the winner of Eliminator 2 will take on the second-placed side in Semi-Final 2 on 28 February 2024. And then, the grand finale will be held on 1 March 2024.
Jaipur Pink Panthers is the first team to directly qualify for the semifinals after beating Tamil Thalaivas on Wednesday at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna.
Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan have sealed their spots as the top two, while Dabang Delhi K.C., Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers, and Gujarat Giants have also qualified for the PKL Season 10 playoffs. As for the eliminations, only Telugu Titans, UP Yoddhas, U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas, Bengal Warriors, and Bengaluru Bulls are out of contention for the playoff race as things stand.
Pro Kabaddi League Playoffs Schedule
Eliminator 1 - 3rd-placed vs 6th-placed
Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates - 8:00 P.M., February 26, 2024 - Hyderabad
Eliminator 2 - 4th-placed vs 5th-placed
Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants - 9:00 P.M., February 26, 2024 - Hyderabad
Semifinal 1
Puneri Paltan vs Winner of Eliminator 1 - 8:00 P.M., February 28, 2024 - Hyderabad
Semifinal 2
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Winner of Eiliminator 2 - 9:00 P.M., February 28, 2024 - Hyderabad
Final
Winner of Semifinal 1 vs Winner of Semifinal 2 - 8:00 P.M., March 1, 2024 - Hyderabad
Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Live Streaming & Live Telecast
The PKL season 10 playoffs will be telecast live on Star Sports Network via Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 1 Hindi channels. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
