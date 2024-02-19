PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers at Top Again With 92 Points; Details

Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 kicked off from 2 December 2023 and will end on 1 March 2024. The PKL 2023 is now in action, with 12 teams competing, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.
Jaipur Pink Panthers is currently leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 92 points. Out of 22 matches played so far, they won 17, lost 2, and 3 games ended in a draw. Puneri Paltan are closely following behind them with 91 points. Dabang Delhi KC is at third position in the Pro Kabaddi Points Table with 79 points.
Let us check out the latest and updated PKL 2023 Points Table below today on 19 February 2024.
PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings
Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning standings and rankings of all teams.
Pro Kabaddi Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|22
|16
|3
|3
|92
|2
|Puneri Paltan
|21
|16
|2
|3
|91
|3
|Dabang Delhi KC
|22
|13
|6
|3
|79
|4
|Gujarat Giants
|22
|13
|9
|0
|70
|5
|Haryana Steelers
|21
|13
|7
|1
|70
|6
|Patna Pirates
|22
|11
|8
|3
|69
|7
|Bengal Warriors
|22
|9
|11
|2
|55
|8
|Tamil Thalaivas
|22
|9
|13
|0
|51
|9
|Bengaluru Bulls
|21
|7
|12
|2
|48
|10
|U Mumba
|21
|6
|13
|2
|42
|11
|UP Yoddhas
|21
|4
|16
|1
|30
|12
|Telugu Titans
|21
|2
|19
|0
|18
Pro Kabaddi 2023: Matches Today
On 19 February 2024, the PKL 2023 matches played were Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan.
You can watch live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Season 10 on Disney+Hotstar app and website. The live telecast is available on the Star Sports Network channel on TV.
Pro Kabaddi 2023 Playoffs
Six teams including Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi KC, Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers, and Gujarat Giants have qualified for the Pro Kabaddi 2024 Playoff matches.
Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?
Jaipur Pink Panthers is currently leading the Pro Kabaddi Points Table with 92 points.
