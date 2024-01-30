ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Teams After Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Today

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table: Take a look at the top teams on the PKL points table here.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Kabaddi
1 min read
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Season 10 officially began on 2 December and is scheduled to conclude on 21 February 2024. It is important to note that a total of twelve teams have taken part in the ongoing season of PKL 2023-24. The teams include Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, Bengal Warriors, and UP Yoddhas. The PKL 2023 points table is updated after every match.

To know the top teams, you have to go through the updated PKL 2023 points table. It is important to note that Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match was played on Tuesday, 30 January. The match began at 8 pm, as per the schedule. The points table is updated here for interested fans.

You can watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Season 10 on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. One should note that the league is also live telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels for interested viewers.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings After Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Match

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League match today, on Tuesday, is finally over and fans are excited to know the top teams on the table. Puneri Paltan beat Telugu Titans in the match on 30 January.

Here is the updated PKL points table 2023 after the Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans match on Tuesday, 30 January:

TeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
Puneri Paltan16122268
Jaipur Pink Panther16112366
Dabang Delhi K.C.16104259
Patna Pirates1787250
Haryana Steelers1696150
Gujarat Giants1697049
Tamil Thalaivas1679040
U Mumba1668240
Bengaluru Bulls1669140
Bengal Warriors1668239
U.P. Yoddhas16312123
Telugu Titans17215016
