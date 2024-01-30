PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Teams After Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Today

The Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Season 10 officially began on 2 December and is scheduled to conclude on 21 February 2024. It is important to note that a total of twelve teams have taken part in the ongoing season of PKL 2023-24. The teams include Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, Bengal Warriors, and UP Yoddhas. The PKL 2023 points table is updated after every match.

To know the top teams, you have to go through the updated PKL 2023 points table. It is important to note that Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match was played on Tuesday, 30 January. The match began at 8 pm, as per the schedule. The points table is updated here for interested fans.