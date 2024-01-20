ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

PKL 2023 Points Table: Dabang Delhi KC at Position 3; Check Latest Team Standing

Pro Kabaddi Points Table Season 10: Check out the latest position of all teams in the standings.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Kabaddi
1 min read
Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2023: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League is underway. It started from 2 December 2023 and will end on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams are participating in the ongoing season of PKL 2023-24, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Jaipur Pink Panthers is leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 58 points. Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC are ranked second and third in the standings with 52 and 49 points, respectively. The top six teams of the season will advance to the playoffs.

PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Check out the latest updated PKL 2023 Points Table below to know the position of all 12 teams in the standings till Saturday, 20 January 2024.

Pro Kabaddi Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Jaipur Pink Panthers14102258
2Puneri Paltan12102052
3Dabang Delhi KC1484249
4Gujarat Giants1385044
5Haryana Steelers1375139
6Bengal Warriors1365238
7U Mumba1366137
8Patna Pirates1467137
9Bengaluru Bulls1468037
10Tamil Thalaivas1349025
11UP Yoddhas15311123
12Telugu Titans14212015
PKL 2023 Season 10 Start Date

Pro Kabaddi Season 10 started on 2 December 2023.

PKL 2023 Season 10: Final Match

The final match of PKL season 10 will be played on 21 February 2024.

Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Jaipur Pink Panthers is at the top of PKL 2023 Points Table with 58 points.

Which Team is at the Bottom of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Telugu Titans is at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table with just 15 points.

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of PKL 2023?

The live streaming of PKL 2023 Season 10 is available on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Pro Kabaddi?

The live telecast of PKL 2023 Season 10 is available on Star Sports Network.

Published: 
