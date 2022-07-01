India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI 2022: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details

The three-match One Day International (ODI) series between the Sri Lankan and Indian women's cricket teams is all set to begin with the first match on Friday, 1 July 2022. The match is scheduled to take place at the Pallakele International Cricket Ground in Kandy. Viewers are excited to watch the upcoming ODI series between India and Sri Lanka live on 1 July 2022. It is to be noted that the Indian Women won the three-match T20I series, which concluded recently, by 2-1.

However, the Sri Lanka Women won the last fixture of the series and gained some momentum. It is certain that the India Women will strive to continue their winning ways in the ODIs. India lost their last three series against New Zealand, England, and Australia. It has been ranked 4th in the ICC Women ODI team chart.