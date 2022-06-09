Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India in Sri Lanka ODIs After Mithali Raj's Retirement
India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in Dambulla and Kandy, respectively.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday, 8 June, announced the squads for India's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in Dambulla and Kandy, respectively. Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading India in Sri Lanka ODIs after Mithali Raj announced her retirement on Wednesday.
Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who was not part of the Women's T20 Challenge, did not find a spot in the squad.
It will be the first time since the Women's World Cup that the women's team will be seen in action on an international tour. The Indian team will start their tour on 23 June and the last match of the series will be played on 7 July.
India's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Radha Yadav.
India's ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), and Harleen Deol.
