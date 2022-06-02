India to Tour West Indies for 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is in July-August

The three ODIs will be played on 22, 24 and 27 July respectively at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago, the broadcaster of the series announced on behalf of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) late on Wednesday.



The teams will then move to the Brian Lara Stadium in Port of Spain for the first T20 on July 29, followed by two games at St Kitt's Warner Park on 1 and 2 August respectively. The final two games will be held at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida on 6 and 7 August to cater to the Indian diaspora's craze for the game in the United States.



The entire series will be live-streamed exclusively on FanCode and fans can watch the action live across the FanCode app.



The series will be played during India's Prime-Time with ODIs starting at 7 pm and T20Is starting at 8 pm IST.



"We have a young team that is eager to restore the brand of cricket the West Indies team is known for playing. As I take charge of this team, our ambition is to always be competitive, as we look to use this series to fine-tune our preparations for the upcoming T20 and 50 Over World Cups," West Indies captain, Nicholas Pooran was quoted as saying about the upcoming series.