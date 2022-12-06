Republic of Argendesh – How Sports Brought Bangladesh and Argentina Together

One would expect finding similarities between Bangladeshis and Argentinians to be an exercise in futility, with the cultures of the two nations being drastically different. Yet, here the world witnessed how sports traversed geographical and political differences.

Bangladeshis found a messiah in Lionel Messi, while in Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Argentines found not a mirage but an oasis.

This is the story of how sports, for the umpteenth time yet still very eloquently, proved how it is the greatest unifier.