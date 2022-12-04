India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: Bangladesh to Bowl First After Winning Toss
India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: Speedster Kuldeep Sen is making his debut for India.
Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first match of the three-match ODI series against India, which will be held at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.
India are coming into this series on the back of a 1-0 ODI series defeat against New Zealand. With the ICC Cricket World Cup knocking at the door, the men in blue can ill afford to let go of any opportunity to brush up their prowess in this particular format.
After being rested for the series against the Kiwis, skipper Rohit Sharma is back in the fray for India, and so are the other big names in Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.
Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant, however, have been ruled out with injuries, while Axar Patel is expected to be available from the second ODI onwards.
As for Bangladesh, they have done a commendable job in the 50-over format over the last year. The Tigers suffered defeats in only five of their last 18 ODI matches, and with the home crowd cheering for them, will certainly fancy their chances against India.
India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: Team News
With Shami unavailable, speedster Kuldeep Sen is making his debut for India, while Rohit Sharma’s team features four all-rounders. KL Rahul will be seen keeping wickets in the absence of Rishabh Pant.
“We hardly played many games in New Zealand, but we fought well. Some of the guys batted really well,” skipper Sharma said after the toss.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, are being led by Litton Das following the injury to regular skipper Tamim Iqbal. Explaining his decision to bowl first, Das said “Looks like it could be sticky for the first ten overs, that's why we are bowling first. Three seamers and two spinners for us. We want to follow the process and play good cricket.”
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen.
Bangladesh Playing XI: Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.